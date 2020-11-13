Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $126,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $79.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

