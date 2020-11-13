Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $126,000 in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $95.93.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.25 per share, with a total value of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,832,326.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.