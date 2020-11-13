Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $169,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 77.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,028 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 343,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.