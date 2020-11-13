Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $127,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,196 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,088.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,970.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

FIXD opened at $55.13 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

