Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,097 shares of company stock valued at $30,848,797. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $275.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $783.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

