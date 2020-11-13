Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 107.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,406,000 after buying an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at about $14,264,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $166.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

