Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $130.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

