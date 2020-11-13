Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 414 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $148,017,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Align Technology by 20.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Align Technology by 139.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 425.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

Shares of ALGN opened at $452.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 5,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,151,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.