Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 2,635 Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of HRL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

