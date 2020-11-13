Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.17.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.