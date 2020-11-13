Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 44.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after buying an additional 1,579,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 103.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,657,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after purchasing an additional 841,136 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 33.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after purchasing an additional 688,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 597,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 5,491.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 435,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 427,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $50.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

