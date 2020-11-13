Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,576. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $740.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $715.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $792.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

