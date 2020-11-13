Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 6,000 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,161,314 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 727,647 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,601,385 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 367,141 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,465 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 145,521 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 347,853 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 132,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,147 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of DDD opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.59. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

