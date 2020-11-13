Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 839 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after buying an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $201.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.58. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $213.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

