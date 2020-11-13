Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 3,517 SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 549.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 114,059 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.