Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,533 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 20.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In other news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 138.54, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.79%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

