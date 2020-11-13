Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 91.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 556,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after purchasing an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,922,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 174,119 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $13,146,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,670,000 after buying an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $106.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $134.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

