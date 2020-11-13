Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stake Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 164.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 809,014 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 606,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 293,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.97. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.13.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.