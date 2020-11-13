ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of ProPhase Labs stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $11.18.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 14.31%.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health.

