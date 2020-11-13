Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$113.00 at National Bank Financial

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$95.74 on Monday. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of C$62.79 and a 1-year high of C$104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 52.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$98.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.12.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

