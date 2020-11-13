Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

PLUG stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,973.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth $166,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 169.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,996 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $671,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

