Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 76,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $1,326,613.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock worth $30,324,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Plug Power from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

