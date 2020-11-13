Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,566.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

