Piper Sandler Increases 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $44.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

ONEM opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $36,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,020,779.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 941,809 shares of company stock worth $27,210,509.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,824,000 after buying an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

