Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.28. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 2,200 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.37% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

