Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 24,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

TLK stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $29.37.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and broadband services; and Internet of things, big data, financial, video on demand, music, gaming, and digital advertising services.

