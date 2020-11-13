Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

PRSP opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.31.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

