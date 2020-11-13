Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Perspecta updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.03-2.11 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.03-2.11 EPS.

PRSP opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00.

PRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

