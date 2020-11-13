Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PSNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 986,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $18,749,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,822.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,521,722 shares of company stock worth $33,352,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Personalis by 607.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Personalis by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

