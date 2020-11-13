Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,156,000 after buying an additional 949,794 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,760,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,568,000 after buying an additional 488,364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 864.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 288,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 841,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,059,000 after buying an additional 244,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. TheStreet lowered Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

PRGO stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

