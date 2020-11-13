PerkinElmer, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.16 Per Share (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PerkinElmer in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical research company will earn $7.16 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.04. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $142.65.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

