Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.27.

TSE:PPL opened at C$29.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.04. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Leslie O’donoghue acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.76 per share, with a total value of C$71,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,129 shares in the company, valued at C$492,547.82. Also, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Insiders acquired a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244 over the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 141.24%.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

