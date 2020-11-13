Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.27.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$29.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.27 and a 1 year high of C$53.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.24%.

In other Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total value of C$69,690.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$254,162.21. Insiders acquired 11,390 shares of company stock worth $333,244 over the last three months.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

