Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$39.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.27.

PPL stock opened at C$29.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$28.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.24%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.71 per share, with a total value of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $333,244.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

