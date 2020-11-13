PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $6.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $296,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.