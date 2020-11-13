Paul Burton Sells 379,013 Shares of TNG Limited (TNG.AX) (ASX:TNG) Stock

TNG Limited (TNG.AX) (ASX:TNG) insider Paul Burton sold 379,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08), for a total value of A$39,796.37 ($28,425.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.06.

TNG Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Northern Territory and Western Australia in Australia. It explores for iron ore, vanadium, titanium, gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company's flagship property is the Mount Peake vanadium-titanium-iron project located to the north-west of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

