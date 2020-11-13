Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,576,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,444. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $256.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $269.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.