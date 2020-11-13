Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 94.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 30.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMED. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $241.81 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $273.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

