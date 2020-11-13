Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,783,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 960,561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 610,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 47,794 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 483,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 132,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 349,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,440. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

