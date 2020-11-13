Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 845 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 428,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 264,428 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ABR opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a current ratio of 18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.18%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $117,832.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,204.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.