Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarMax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,722,000 after buying an additional 95,202 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of KMX opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.05. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

