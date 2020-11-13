Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 977 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 977 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE COO opened at $336.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $371.59. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.