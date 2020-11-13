Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 12,347 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $16,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $12,488,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 417,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $906,864.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $955,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 740,154 shares of company stock worth $21,728,301. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

