Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,166 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $584,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 465.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,446 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.51 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

