Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,428 shares of company stock worth $4,523,310. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE TWTR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

