Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 19,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total transaction of $1,579,854.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,264.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,217. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Shares of ENV opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.57. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -596.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

