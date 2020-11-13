Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 46.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,626,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLY opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.