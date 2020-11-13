Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $314,000 Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,897 shares of company stock worth $4,229,465. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

