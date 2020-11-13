Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $328,000 in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in PTC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 4.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $97.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

