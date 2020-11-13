Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $287,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

